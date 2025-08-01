US President Donald Trump has acknowledged the severe hunger facing Palestinians in the Gaza, describing the starvation crisis as "terrible" amid ongoing Israeli siege and curbs on humanitarian aid.

"It's terrible, what's occurring there. Yeah, it's a terrible thing. People are very hungry," Trump told reporters at the White House on Thursday. "It's a terrible situation."

The US President, however, did not mention Israel, which has caused the deaths of over 1,000 Palestinians near aid queues at aid distribution sites.

His remarks come as Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee prepare to visit Gaza to assess Israeli-operated controversial GHF food distribution sites and coordinate a new aid strategy.

"They will be travelling into Gaza to inspect the current distribution sites and secure a plan to deliver more food and meet with local Gazans to hear firsthand about this dire situation on the ground," said White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt.