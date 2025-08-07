WORLD
1 min read
Kremlin hints at Trump-Putin meeting in 'coming days'
The development comes a day after US envoy Steve Witkoff met Russian leadership in Moscow.
Kremlin hints at Trump-Putin meeting in 'coming days'
Trump has voiced increasing frustration with Putin in recent weeks over the Ukraine war. / Reuters
August 7, 2025

US President Donald Trump and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin could meet for a summit as early as next week, the Kremlin said Thursday.

The meeting would be the first between a sitting US and Russian president since Joe Biden met Putin in Geneva in June 2021, and comes as Trump seeks to broker an end to Russia's military assault on Ukraine.

"At the suggestion of the American side, an agreement has been reached in principle to hold a bilateral summit in the coming days," Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov was quoted as saying by Russian state news agencies.

"We are now starting to work out the details together with our American colleagues," Ushakov added. "Next week has been set as a target date."

Recommended

Ushakov also said that the venue for the meeting "has been agreed upon in principle" but did not elaborate on where it would be held.

The announcement comes a day after US envoy Steve Witkoff met Putin in Moscow.

Witkoff proposed a trilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but Russia did not respond to that proposal, Ushakov said. "The Russian side left this option completely without comment," he added.

RelatedTRT Global - US has better understanding of conditions under which Russia would end Ukraine war — Rubio
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Austria faces fresh Russian espionage claims after government promises law change
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Trump files $15B defamation suit against New York Times, calls paper ‘mouthpiece for Democrats’
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking
US struck another 'Venezuelan drug vessel', killing three: Trump
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Israeli scammer 'Tinder Swindler' arrested in Georgia
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps