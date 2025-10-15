Clashes between the military and demonstrators in the town of Otavalo in northern Ecuador left 13 soldiers injured on a day of escalating protests against a decision by President Daniel Noboa to raise diesel prices.

The Armed Forces of Ecuador said the soldiers were injured during blockades after being targeted by "violent attacks perpetrated by groups that used Molotov cocktails, firecrackers, machetes and knives".

The injured soldiers were subsequently airlifted to hospitals in Imbabura for treatment.

The violence occurred hours after the Presidency of Ecuador confirmed that it had deployed the Armed Forces and National Police to confront the persistent blockades in the region.

The Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (CONAIE), which organised the demonstrations, accused the government of repressing the protests, stating that "Imbabura (province) and Otavalo resist with dignity in the face of a government that has chosen violence instead of dialogue."

CONAIE has also accused the government of obstructing access to medical services, harassing personnel and denying care to the injured, which they consider a violation of International Humanitarian Law.