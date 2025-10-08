Ecuador's defence minister on Wednesday described an attack on the motorcade of right-wing President Daniel Noboa, from which he emerged unscathed, as an "assassination attempt."

Noboa was inaugurating a water treatment plant in central Ecuador when his motorcade was set on Tuesday by a group of stone-throwing demonstrators protesting against rising fuel prices.

Environment Minister Ines Manzano said his vehicle also bore bullet marks.

"The level of aggression with which the convoy was attacked indicates that this was a clear assassination attempt and an act of terrorism against the president," Defence Minister Gian Carlo Loffredo told Teleamazonas TV channel.

Loffredo said the perpetrators wanted to "wreak havoc" and added that nothing would stop Noboa from "delivering projects in rural areas, reaching the most needy areas in person."

As the president's armored SUV passed, projectiles hit the paneling and left cracks in the windows.