WORLD
2 min read
Attack on Ecuador president was 'assassination attempt'
Video released by the government, reportedly filmed from inside the motorcade, shows protesters standing in the road, draped in flags, scrambling to collect large stones and bricks.
Attack on Ecuador president was 'assassination attempt'
As the president's armored SUV passed, projectiles hit the paneling and left cracks in the windows / Reuters
16 hours ago

Ecuador's defence minister on Wednesday described an attack on the motorcade of right-wing President Daniel Noboa, from which he emerged unscathed, as an "assassination attempt."

Noboa was inaugurating a water treatment plant in central Ecuador when his motorcade was set on Tuesday by a group of stone-throwing demonstrators protesting against rising fuel prices.

Environment Minister Ines Manzano said his vehicle also bore bullet marks.

"The level of aggression with which the convoy was attacked indicates that this was a clear assassination attempt and an act of terrorism against the president," Defence Minister Gian Carlo Loffredo told Teleamazonas TV channel.

RelatedTRT World - Ecuador detains five after attack on President Noboa's car

Loffredo said the perpetrators wanted to "wreak havoc" and added that nothing would stop Noboa from "delivering projects in rural areas, reaching the most needy areas in person."

As the president's armored SUV passed, projectiles hit the paneling and left cracks in the windows.

Recommended

A voice can be heard shouting, "Heads down! Heads down!" as the vehicle sped away.

The alleged attack came days into a series of increasingly violent, mainly Indigenous-led demonstrations sparked by Noboa's decision to cut fuel subsidies.

The move caused the price of diesel to soar.

A protester was shot and killed during protests on September 28.

The country's main Indigenous organisation, Conaie, blamed the security forces for his death.

RelatedTRT World - Gunmen kill seven in Ecuador amid escalating gang violence

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Indian cough syrup maker arrested after 17 child deaths in Madhya Pradesh
World's oldest president seeks an eighth term in Cameroon amid rising youth anger
Canada condemns violent anti-Muslim attack near Toronto
Gaza ceasefire deal set to be signed at 0900 GMT, guarators include Türkiye, Qatar, Egypt and US
Petro says last vessel bombed by US in Caribbean was Colombian
Israel devastated 83 percent of Gaza City: UN
NATO allies hone multi-domain strike capabilities in Poland exercise
Spain enacts arms embargo on Israel after parliamentary approval
Israel killed or maimed 64,000 children in Gaza: UNICEF
From Palestinian refugee to Nobel: Yaghi hails science's 'equalising force'
Stop press! A journalist chronicles life and death in the killing fields of Gaza
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
Türkiye urges end to sanctions on Syria, calls for united action against terrorism
Greenland PM seeks closer EU ties in historic first address amid Trump ambitions
Palestinian journalists march with 'coffins' to mark two years of Israel's Gaza genocide
Ousted Bangladeshi premier Sheikh Hasina indicted in enforced disappearance cases
Russia dumps plutonium disposition agreement with US