The UK’s National Health Service (NHS) has long stood as a symbol of universal healthcare, envied by some and scrutinised by many.

However, in a landmark decision by the government, Health Secretary Wes Streeting announced the scrapping of NHS England, the central authority that has managed the system for over a decade.

This decision, startling in its scope, is not merely administrative. It is a signal: the centralised health governance model may no longer be fit for purpose in a health landscape dominated by chronic illness , ageing populations, and mounting fiscal pressures .

At the heart of this move lies a question that resonates well beyond the UK’s borders: when does centralisation in healthcare cease to be efficient and begin to foster diseconomies of scale?

And equally important, can decentralisation bring us closer to the responsive, patient-centred care needed in an age when prevention and community-based health are vital?

What went wrong?

NHS England was created to provide coherent, unified leadership over England’s sprawling healthcare system. Theoretically, it would promote equity, streamline processes, and ensure regional standards.

In practice, however, its centralised structure has often been accused of stifling innovation , bogging down care in bureaucracy, and disconnecting decision-making from local realities.

Critics have long argued that the NHS England structure, with its multiple tiers and frequent reorganisations, failed to keep pace with the rapidly shifting demands of the health system.

It was never designed to manage an era in which noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) — like diabetes, heart ailments, and mental health conditions — would dominate healthcare needs. Nor was it equipped for the agile, localised responses required during a pandemic.

The idea that bigger is better — the classic logic of economies of scale — has historically driven the centralisation of health services. For some areas, such as procurement or IT infrastructure, this may hold true.

However, healthcare is not a factory assembly line. It's a dynamic system shaped by human behaviours, social determinants, local epidemiology, and cultural norms.

As systems scale up and layers of administration multiply, responsiveness suffers, and costs can increase due to duplication, disengagement, and systemic inertia.

NHS England became emblematic of this paradox . Larger, more centralised control brought consistency but often at the cost of local empowerment.

Decisions about staffing, service design, or resource allocation frequently failed to reflect the lived experience of patients or the judgment of frontline professionals.

This disconnection sowed frustration and inefficiencies — not necessarily because the people at the top were ill-intentioned but because one-size-fits-all models don’t work well in health systems.

Streeting’s decision may prove to be the canary in the coal mine for other highly centralised health systems.