Russian forces launched a mass overnight drone attack on Ukraine's Black Sea port city of Odessa, wounding three people and damaging many apartments, local officials said.

"The enemy targeted a residential area in a densely populated district of Odessa," Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov wrote on the Telegram messaging app early Tuesday, sharing pictures of a fire blazing and apartment buildings with windows smashed and facades damaged.

Governor Oleh Kiper said that three people were injured in the attack and were receiving medical help.

The Ukrainian air force said on Tuesday that Russia launched 54 drones in an attack overnight, of which 38 were shot down and 16 did not reach their targets, likely due to electronic warfare countermeasures.

Kiper said the attack on Odessa damaged dwellings, civilian infrastructure, an educational institution and vehicles.