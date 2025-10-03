Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza, multiple displacements, and the killings of her husband and father in Israeli strikes have reduced Lamis Dib's life in besieged Gaza to a relentless fight for survival.

"It's indescribable," the 31-year-old mother of two said of the Israeli genocide that continues to devastate the Palestinian territory.

"Friday, October 6, 2023, the last day before the war, was a beautiful day," she recalled.

Her oldest daughter, Suwar, five at the time, had just started kindergarten, and Dib would watch her come home every afternoon from the window of their apartment in Sheikh Radwan, a middle-class neighbourhood in the north of Gaza City.

Her son Amin, then three, "was taking up all of my time", said Dib, who would often bring him to the nearby seaside.

Dib had studied to become a social worker, but could not find a job in Gaza's impoverished pre-genocide economy, partly stunted by a strict Israeli blockade — from land, sea, and air — since 2007.

But she had built "a happy family" with her husband, an accountant who ensured that she "never lacked anything".

Their neighbourhood was one of the first to be bombarded by Israel following October 7.

The raid resulted in the deaths of 1,219 people on the Israeli side — most of them civilians. Many were killed in haphazard Israeli response and doctrine called Hannibal Directive.

Israel's campaign of genocide has since killed around 67,000 Palestinians in Gaza, also mostly civilians. The victims do not include some 11,000 Palestinians feared buried under rubble of annihilated homes.

Experts, however, contend that the actual death toll significantly exceeds what the Gaza authorities have reported, estimating it could be around 200,000.

The destruction in Gaza is vast, with entire neighbourhoods flattened and millions of tonnes of rubble now covering areas where families once lived.

Buildings, hospitals, schools, water and sanitation systems have borne the brunt of Israeli attacks, and the humanitarian consequences for the territory's more than two million people have been severe.

Hundreds of thousands of homeless Palestinians have crowded into shelters, makeshift camps and open areas, lacking even basic protections.

'Race against death'

When Dib's area was struck by Israel, she and her family fled to a nearby district — the first of a series of expulsions — before fleeing northern Gaza for the city of Khan Younis in the south.

"One of the most difficult days of our lives," Dib said, describing their long expedition along torn-up roads and through Israeli military checkpoints.

She and her children have been expelled 11 times.

"Each move was a race against death, under air strikes. It was as if I was on autopilot, I carried my kids, held them against me, and ran without looking back, without knowing where we were going," she said.

When the family relocated to the southern city of Rafah for a time, shortages and overcrowding were the norm.