In the days that followed the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, Hamas was blamed for the killing of approximately 1400 Israelis. Many of these deaths apparently occurred at Kibbutz Beeri.

Israel has used this in part to “justify” its ongoing military attack of Gaza, which (time of writing) has claimed the lives of nearly 7000 Palestinians, 2665 of whom are children.

An eye-opening article, however, published by Mondoweiss has thrown into question how responsible Hamas is for the Israeli deaths. Authored by someone who decided to remain anonymous to avoid reprisal, the piece specifically points to how it was not Hamas necessarily behind them.

Instead, it was Israeli forces themselves.

This is consistent with the experience of Jerusalem-based journalist, Quique Kierszenbaum, who visited the area of Kibbutz Beeri on October 11.

“Building after building has been destroyed, whether in the Hamas assault or in the fighting that followed [between Hamas and Israeli forces], nearby trees splintered and walls reduced to concrete rubble from where Israeli tanks blasted the Hamas fighters where they were hiding,” wrote Kierszenbaum in his recent piece for The Guardian.

“Floors collapsed on floors. Roof beams were tangled and exposed like rib cages.”

The possibility that Israeli forces killed the hostages is also consistent with the testimony of one of the Hamas hostages: Yasmin Porat.

“They [Israeli forces] eliminated everyone, including the hostages,” shared Porat during a radio interview transcribed by The Electronic Intifada. “Because there was very, very heavy crossfire.

“I was freed at approximately 5:30. The fighting apparently ended at 8:30. After insane crossfire, two tank shells were shot into the house. It’s a small kibbutz house, nothing big”.

The approach or procedure alluded to by Porat, whereby Israeli forces unleash lethal force that kills Israelis and non-Israelis alike, is known as the “Hannibal Directive”.

Technically, the directive refers to the killing of Israeli soldiers. However, given that those killed in the Kibbutz Beeri are a diverse group of Israelis – not all of whom are soldiers – such violence still recalls the directive and mimics it insofar as it targets Israelis who do not necessarily pose any threat whatsoever.

Further, as where the directive is enacted strictly against Israeli soldiers (among other non-Israeli victims such as Palestinian civilians), what ensued at Kibbutz Beeri may confirm that Israel is willing, as it were, to kill its own. It arguably would rather do this than to negotiate with Hamas to save the lives of Israeli hostages, in return for what Hamas is reasonably asking for such as Palestinian prisoners who’ve been imprisoned by Israel without trial or charge.

Dovetailing with this view is a troubling but important observation made by Jonathan Cook.