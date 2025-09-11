WORLD
1 min read
UNSC condemns attack on Doha but avoids naming Israel
The council members underscored that releasing the hostages and ending the war and suffering in Gaza must remain a top priority.
UNSC condemns attack on Doha but avoids naming Israel
UN Security Council condemns strikes on Qatar. / Reuters Archive
September 11, 2025

The United Nations Security Council has condemned the recent attack on Qatar's capital, Doha, but did not mention Israel in the statement that was agreed upon by all 15 members, including Israel's ally, the United States.

UNSC members on Thursday underscored the importance of de-escalation and expressed their solidarity with Qatar.

“They underlined their support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Qatar,” read the statement, drafted by Britain and France.

"Council members underscored that releasing the hostages and ending the war and suffering in Gaza must remain our top priority," it said.

Recommended

Qatar has been hosting and mediating negotiations aimed at securing a ceasefire in Israel’s war in Gaza.

A deadly Israeli attack targeted Hamas' truce negotiating delegation in Qatar this week.

Hamas said five of its members had been killed in the attack, including the son of Hamas's top ceasefire negotiator, Khalil al-Hayya.

RelatedTRT Global - Israel's terrorist attack on truce negotiators in Qatar won't change Gaza ceasefire demands: Hamas
Explore
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Israeli scammer 'Tinder Swindler' arrested in Georgia
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
UK summons Russian ambassador after multiple NATO airspace breaches
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Medvedev warns no-fly zone over Ukraine would trigger NATO-Russia conflict
Pakistan army says it killed 31 terrorists in security operations
US military officers make surprise appearance at Russia-Belarus ‘Zapad-2025’ war games