CLIMATE
2 min read
Death toll rises in Vietnam as typhoon Bualoi brings more destruction
Typhoon Bualoi brought heavy rains and flooding to Vietnam, killing 19 people and leaving many communities isolated as searches continue for the missing.
Death toll rises in Vietnam as typhoon Bualoi brings more destruction
Authorities warned of more rainfall and swelling rivers in Hanoi. / AP
September 30, 2025

Lingering heavy rains from a former typhoon caused more flooding and landslides in Vietnam, raising the death toll to 26 in the country, with more reported missing.

Rainfall topped 30 centimetres (nearly a foot) in parts of Vietnam over the past 24 hours, the national weather agency said on Tuesday. It warned that heavy downpours would continue.

The typhoon brought eight-meter (26-foot) waves, damaging more than 135,000 homes and injuring 105 people.

The prolonged rain triggered flash floods and landslides that cut off roads and isolated communities from the northern mountains of Son La and Lao Cai provinces to central Nghe An province.

Rivers swollen by downpours and dam discharges have caused widespread flooding and landslides in the north.

The Thao River in Yen Bai rose significantly above emergency levels overnight, flooding homes with water up to a meter deep (3 feet) and prompting evacuations.

Dozens dead, missing

Recommended

Many streets in the capital, Hanoi, were flooded, and authorities warned residents near the Red River, which runs through the city, to take precautions.

State media said on Tuesday that authorities were still searching for 22 missing people, including eight fishermen.

Bualoi had already caused at least 20 deaths in the Philippines since Friday.

It made landfall in Vietnam early Monday, then lingered, which increased the danger.

Global warming is making storms like these stronger and wetter, according to experts, since warmer oceans provide tropical storms with more fuel, driving more intense winds, heavier rainfall and shifting precipitation patterns across East Asia.

RelatedTRT World - Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Tropical Storm Humberto forms in Atlantic, could rapidly strengthen into major hurricane
China pledges 7-10% emissions cut by 2035 as Türkiye, Europe push climate action at UN summit
Erdogan at UN Climate Summit: Türkiye's renewable energy share surpasses 60%
At least 14 dead, over 150 missing after Typhoon Ragasa triggers floods in Taiwan
At UNGA, Indonesia says it bears brunt of climate crisis after Trump dismisses it as 'con job'
China orders schools, businesses shut as Super Typhoon Ragasa nears
Mass evacuations in northern Philippines and Taiwan as super typhoon Ragasa nears
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Flood survivors in Pakistan's eastern Punjab return home as waters recede after weeks of devastation
Floods devastate Pakistan’s Punjab, killing over 100 and affecting millions
African leaders urge fair climate finance, investment at summit close
Deadly flash floods wreak havoc in Indonesia, inundate Bali
A global treaty to drastically cut plastic use was within reach. Then the US scuttled it
By Kazim Alam
Over 120,000 evacuated in central Pakistan floods as survivors endure scorching heat
India alerts Pakistan: Another cross-border flooding imminent
Pakistan’s Punjab faces biggest floods in its history, affecting 2M people