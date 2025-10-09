WORLD
SDF carries out deadly terror attacks in Syria's Aleppo despite ceasefire
The Syrian Defence Ministry has reported that SDF violated the ceasefire agreement over 10 times in less than 48 hours.
(FILE) Syria's Defence Ministry accuses the SDF of a "pattern of targeting civilians in eastern Aleppo countryside". / Reuters
October 9, 2025

A Syrian soldier was killed and others were injured in attacks by the terror group SDF in Aleppo in northern Syria, in violation of a ceasefire agreement, the Defence Ministry said.

A statement by the ministry’s Media and Communications Directorate, cited by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), said on Thursday that SDF forces attacked army positions near Tishrin Dam in eastern Aleppo.

The ministry reported that the SDF violated the ceasefire agreement more than 10 times in less than 48 hours and attacking army positions along the deployment lines in eastern Aleppo.

“The SDF continues fortification and entrenchment operations along all axes, and we have monitored calls inciting actions against the army and security forces in Aleppo,” it said.

The SDF is dominated by the terrorist group YPG, the Syrian branch of the terrorist PKK.

On Monday, Defence Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra announced a ceasefire in northern and northeastern Syria after talks with SDF in Damascus, following armed clashes in the Al-Ashrafiyah and Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhoods in Aleppo.

On March 10, the Syrian presidency announced an agreement to integrate the SDF into state institutions, stressing the country’s territorial integrity and rejecting any separatist designs.

The group, however, has violated the agreement on more than one occasion.

