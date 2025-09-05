WAR ON GAZA
UN condemns US sanctions on 'courageous' Palestinian rights groups
Rights groups have condemned the new sanctions as a "deeply troubling and shameful assault" on human rights and the global pursuit of justice.
US-imposed sanctions on three Palestinian rights groups are completely unacceptable, UN Human Rights Chief Volker Turk says. / Reuters
September 5, 2025

UN Human Rights Chief Volker Turk has called the latest US-imposed sanctions on three leading Palestinian rights groups "completely unacceptable.”

"For decades now, these NGOs have been performing vital human rights work, particularly on accountability for human rights violations," Turk said in a statement.

"The sanctions will have a chilling effect not only on civil society in the occupied Palestinian territory and Israel but potentially globally," he added.

The United States accused the three rights groups of supporting International Criminal Court efforts to prosecute Israeli leaders.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday designated Al-Haq, Al Mezan Centre for Human Rights, and the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights under an executive order targeting entities that assist ICC investigations into Israel’s war crimes in Gaza.

The move is the latest in Washington's effort to hobble the ICC, which has sought arrest warrants for Israeli officials over war crimes in Gaza.

"These entities have directly engaged in efforts by the International Criminal Court to investigate, arrest, detain, or prosecute Israeli nationals, without Israel's consent," Rubio said.

‘Courageous work’

Last month, the US imposed sanctions on two ICC judges and two prosecutors, including those from allies France and Canada.

In June, Rubio sanctioned four judges from the court.

"The United States will continue to respond with significant and tangible consequences to protect our troops, our sovereignty, and our allies from the ICC's disregard for sovereignty," Rubio warned.

Amnesty International also condemned the new sanctions as a "deeply troubling and shameful assault on human rights and the global pursuit of justice."

"These organisations carry out vital and courageous work, meticulously documenting human rights violations under the most horrifying conditions," said Erika Guevara-Rosas, a senior director at Amnesty.

She accused the Trump administration of seeking to "dismantle the very foundation of international justice and shield Israel from accountability for its crimes."

The ICC's prosecution has said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Israel's war on Gaza, including by intentionally targeting civilians and using starvation as a method of war.

