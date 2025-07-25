The number of journalists killed in Gaza since the start of Israel's genocide on Oct. 7, 2023, has risen to 232, the Government Media Office in the besieged enclave said.

"The number of journalists killed has now reached 232 since the beginning of the genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, following the killing of journalist Adam Abu Harbid," the office said in a statement.

Abu Harbid, a photojournalist who worked with multiple media outlets, was killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza City.

According to medical sources cited by Anadolu, he was killed along with three relatives after an Israeli helicopter strike hit a tent near the Al-Yarmouk market.

His wife and children were also injured in the attack.