Thirty people have been killed in Beijing as rain hit the Chinese capital, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

Heavy rains intensified around Beijing and surrounding provinces on Monday, with the capital getting rainfall of up to 543.4 mm in its northern districts during this round of "continuous extreme rain", Xinhua said on Tuesday.

The deaths occurred in Beijing's mountainous northern districts, with 28 in Miyun and two in Yanqing.