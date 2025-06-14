WORLD
2 min read
Russia, Ukraine carry out fourth POW swap this week
Ukraine claims they also received another batch of 1,200 unidentified bodies from Russia.
Russia, Ukraine carry out fourth POW swap this week
In this photo released by Russian Defence Ministry Press Service, Russian servicemen sit in a bus after returning from captivity by a POWs exchange. / AP
June 14, 2025

Ukraine and Russia conducted another POW swap – the fourth one in a week – the warring sides said on Saturday, under agreements reached in Istanbul earlier this month.

“We continue to take our people out of Russian captivity. This is the fourth exchange in a week,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

Russia’s defence ministry, in a statement posted to Telegram, said: “In accordance with the Russian-Ukrainian agreements... another group of Russian servicemen was returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime.”

RelatedTRT Global - Russia claims key advance into Ukraine

Ukrainian officials responsible for exchanging prisoners of war said they had received another batch of 1,200 unidentified bodies from Russia, which it said Russia claimed, “belong to Ukrainian citizens, including military personnel”, as part of the Istanbul agreements as well.

Ukraine did not say whether it returned any bodies to Russia.

Photos published by Zelenskyy on Telegram showed men of various ages, mostly with shaved heads, wearing camouflage and draped in Ukrainian flags.

Recommended

Some were injured, others disembarked from buses and hugged those welcoming them, or were seen calling someone by phone, sometimes covering their faces or smiling.

Moscow’s defence ministry released its own video showing men in uniforms holding Russian flags, clapping and chanting “Russia, Russia”, “glory to Russia” and “hooray”, some raising their fists in the air.

RelatedTRT Global - Russia, Ukraine conduct second round of POW exchange

The exchange came as Russia repeatedly rejected ceasefire calls and intensified its offensive along the front line, and especially in the northeastern Sumy region, where it seeks to establish a “buffer zone” to protect its Kursk region, previously partly occupied by Ukraine.

Zelenskyy claimed Russia’s advance on Sumy was stopped, adding that Kiev’s forces have managed to retake one village.

According to the Ukrainian president, Russia was using 53,000 men in the Sumy operation. 

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Chinese, Philippine ships collide near disputed South China Sea shoal
Ukraine, Russia claim shooting down each other's drones in overnight attacks
German police raid suspected far-right group over illegal weapons
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Austria faces fresh Russian espionage claims after government promises law change
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Trump files $15B defamation suit against New York Times, calls paper ‘mouthpiece for Democrats’
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking