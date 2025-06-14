Ukraine and Russia conducted another POW swap – the fourth one in a week – the warring sides said on Saturday, under agreements reached in Istanbul earlier this month.

“We continue to take our people out of Russian captivity. This is the fourth exchange in a week,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

Russia’s defence ministry, in a statement posted to Telegram, said: “In accordance with the Russian-Ukrainian agreements... another group of Russian servicemen was returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime.”

Ukrainian officials responsible for exchanging prisoners of war said they had received another batch of 1,200 unidentified bodies from Russia, which it said Russia claimed, “belong to Ukrainian citizens, including military personnel”, as part of the Istanbul agreements as well.

Ukraine did not say whether it returned any bodies to Russia.

Photos published by Zelenskyy on Telegram showed men of various ages, mostly with shaved heads, wearing camouflage and draped in Ukrainian flags.