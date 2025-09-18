TÜRKİYE
2 min read
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Türkiye's TEKNOFEST gives an opportunity to Syria's young entrepreneurs to showcase their talents.
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Syria makes debut at Türkiye’s Teknofest, showcasing drones and agri-tech in Istanbul / AA
September 18, 2025

Syria is taking part in Türkiye’s TEKNOFEST aerospace and technology festival for the first time, with officials and entrepreneurs framing the move as a chance to reintroduce Syrian innovation to regional and global markets.

The 13th edition of TEKNOFEST opened on Wednesday at Istanbul’s Ataturk Airport, organised by the Turkish Technology Team Foundation (T3) under the patronage of the Industry and Technology Ministry.

Wassim Al Omar, secretary to the deputy economy and industry minister, said Damascus views TEKNOFEST as more than an exhibition.

“It is a gateway for Syrian industries to showcase their potential and build cooperation with Turkish and international companies,” he told Anadolu.

“Being here is a milestone; Syria is part of the regional conversation on technology and innovation.”

Syrian-built drone unveiled

Among the exhibitors is AvioTech, a Syrian-founded company based in Türkiye’s Gaziantep province.

Its founder, Hussein Ali, introduced the firm’s first fully Syrian-made drone, designed for agricultural use.

“The model on display can carry 35 litres of pesticides or seeds,” he said. “It was built entirely by Syrian engineers, and we are already working on new civilian applications, from firefighting to parcel delivery.”

Ali stressed that TEKNOFEST offers vital opportunities to connect with suppliers of batteries and motors and voiced hope of one day establishing a production line in Syria.

RelatedTRT World - Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
Recommended

Agri-tech for food security

Another participant, Afko, specialises in pivot irrigation systems.

Company representative Homam Afoura said their machines can cover plots larger than 30 hectares and are exported to more than 60 countries.

“Our goal is to transfer this know-how back to Syria to strengthen food security and boost agricultural output,” he explained.

Running through September 21, TEKNOFEST features competitions in 58 main and 137 subcategories, spanning aerospace, robotics, and advanced manufacturing.

The event also includes educational workshops and entertainment activities.

Last year’s edition drew nearly 11 million visitors.

Held annually since 2018, TEKNOFEST has become a platform for young innovators to showcase their projects, from rockets to robots, with support from public institutions and private partners.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish First Lady calls for urgent action to halt Israel's 'massacre of education' in Gaza
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan