Dubbed as the world’s largest aviation, space, and technology festival, TEKNOFEST Istanbul, kicked off on Wednesday for its 13th edition, once again turning the city into a vibrant hub of innovation.

Organised by the Turkish Technology Team (T3) Foundation and Türkiye’s Ministry of Industry and Technology (MoIT), the five-day event at Ataturk Airport brings together competitions, exhibitions, air shows, and workshops that reflect Türkiye’s growing technological ecosystem.

More than 1.1 million young people applied as part of 565,000 teams this year to compete in 58 main and 137 subcategories spanning new areas of critical technologies such as robotics, AI, biotechnology, autonomous systems, sustainable energy, and aerospace. Teams passing preliminary rounds will receive over 85 million Turkish lira ($2.06 million) in support, with prize winners sharing another 65 million Turkish lira ($1.57 million).

At the opening ceremony, TEKNOFEST Chair Selcuk Bayraktar described the event as far more than a festival. “TEKNOFEST is the strongest objection to centuries of imitation and learned helplessness. It is not about the competitions of today but about preparing for the competitions of tomorrow,” he said.

He stressed that the ultimate goal of the event is to inspire the youth. “Our mission is to revive the confidence of the TEKNOFEST generation,” Bayraktar said, while also underscoring a moral dimension: “True superiority is not only military, economic or technological, but also moral.”

Turkish Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır highlighted the government’s expanded investments in research and development. He announced that R&D allocation had risen from 0.5 percent to 1.4 percent of national income, translating into a leap from $1.2 billion to $16 billion annually.

Over the past two decades, Türkiye also increased its R&D workforce tenfold, from 29,000 to more than 290,000, while growing its network of technology parks from 2 to 113. “Economic independence is not possible without technological independence,” he said, tying the festival’s spirit to Türkiye’s National Technology Initiative and its long-term “Türkiye Century” goals.

Beyond the speeches and statistics, it is the young participants themselves who bring TEKNOFEST’s mission to life—demonstrating ingenuity, perseverance, and a vision for the future. Among the highlights this year is the Roboleague Competition, which brings together young innovators from Türkiye and abroad to design robots for complex tasks in robotics, electronics, and coding.

Building a drone against the odds

For Mehmet Burak Isgoren, a third-year computer engineering student from Marmara University, who is among the finalists at the Roboleague Competition, the TEKNOFEST challenge was more than just an engineering task—it was a test of determination.

Competing with support from the T3 Foundation, Mehmet led a small team to design a drone capable of lifting objects twice its own weight. Unlike the majority of teams that entered land rovers for the arena challenge, his team chose a bolder path.

“Most other teams built rovers, but we wanted to experiment with drone technology,” he told TRT World. “Türkiye has a strong drone culture, and that inspired us.”

Over three months, the team taught themselves the fundamentals of drone-building through online tutorials. The result: a 2.5 kg drone capable of carrying 5 kg payloads, designed to collect coloured balls for scoring but with potential applications far beyond the contest.

Mehmet sees real-world uses in disaster relief and defence. “In earthquakes or disasters, drones like this could deliver supplies where rescuers cannot reach. At the same time, there’s potential for military use. I want to keep improving this design to serve my country,” he said.

From Indonesia to Istanbul: A Mars rover-inspired robot

Crossing continents to take part in TEKNOFEST, a team from Bandung Institute of Technology, Indonesia, led by Sulthan Nabil, has brought a robot inspired by the NASA Mars Rover.