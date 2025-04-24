West African regional bloc ECOWAS condemned an attack by suspected militants which killed 54 troops in northern Benin as a "barbaric and cowardly act".

After authorities previously gave a death toll of eight soldiers, the Benin government on Wednesday said suspected militants killed 54 troops last week in an attack on military posts in a Benin national park.

The Economic Community of West African States "condemns in the strongest possible terms this barbaric and cowardly act, which once again aims to sow terror and destabilise our member states", it said in a statement on Thursday.

The "odious terrorist attack" caused the "loss of lives and left several people injured", the statement added, without giving precise figures.

The April 17 attack was claimed by the Al Qaeda-linked group, which said it had killed 70 Beninese soldiers.

The official toll of 54 dead would make it the deadliest attack confirmed by the Beninese authorities since a recent uptick in strikes on military bases.