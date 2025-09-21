Kabul on Sunday urged the US to not “threaten” Afghanistan’s territorial integrity after President Donald Trump warned “bad things” would happen if the interim Taliban administration does not cede control of Bagram Air Base to the Pentagon.

“It has been consistently communicated to the United States in all bilateral negotiations that, for the Islamic Emirate, Afghanistan’s independence and territorial integrity are of the utmost importance,” Hamdullah Fitrat, the interim administration deputy spokesman, wrote on X.

He said that under the 2020 Doha Agreement, the US vowed that “it will not use or threaten force against the territorial integrity or political independence of Afghanistan, nor interfere in its internal affairs”.

Under the 2020 deal between the Taliban and Trump’s first administration, all foreign forces vacated Afghanistan by 2021, after which Taliban formed an interim administration which now rules the war-scarred country.

Fitrat urged the US side to “remain faithful to their (Doha) commitments”, calling on Washington to adopt a policy of “realism and rationality” rather than “repeating past failed approaches”.