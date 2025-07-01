Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said restarting nuclear talks depends on a clear US guarantee to refrain from any military aggression against Tehran.

“I don’t expect negotiations to resume immediately,” Araghchi told CBS News on Tuesday.

“Before we decide to reengage, we need assurance that America will not return to targeting us militarily while discussions are ongoing. Considering all factors, more time is necessary,” he said.

The comments come amid ongoing diplomatic exchanges following a 12-day conflict that brought the region to the brink of a broader war.

On Monday, the White House confirmed talks between US President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, and Iranian officials, signalling cautious progress toward easing tensions.

‘A matter of national pride and glory’

Araghchi reiterated Iran’s firm stance on its nuclear programme, describing it as “a matter of national pride and glory” that Tehran will “not easily back down from.”