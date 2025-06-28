WORLD
Canada orders Chinese surveillance giant Hikvision to cease operations
Ottawa has ordered Hikvision to halt operations in Canada over national security concerns, following a multi-step intelligence review.
Hikvision's Canadian and US operations, the parent company and China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment. / REUTERS
June 28, 2025

The Canadian government has ordered Chinese surveillance camera manufacturer Hikvision to cease operations in Canada over national security concerns, Industry Minister Melanie Joly has said.

Hikvision, also known as Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., has faced numerous sanctions and restrictions by Canada's neighbour, the United States, over the past five and a half years for the firm's dealings and the alleged use of its equipment in China's Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region.

"The government has determined that Hikvision Canada Inc.'s continued operations in Canada would be injurious to Canada's national security," Joly said on X late on Friday, adding that the decision was taken after a multi-step review of information provided by Canada's security and intelligence community.

Her statement did not mention China or specify how Hikvision would harm Canada's national security.

Hikvision's Canadian and US operations, the parent company and China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The company, which calls itself the world's biggest maker of video surveillance equipment, said last year it had exited contracts in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region through five subsidiaries that were added to a US trade blacklist in 2023.

The Chinese government has denied all allegations of human rights abuses in the region and has criticised or targeted companies for removing Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region firms from their supply chains.

Canada said last year it was reviewing an application to impose sanctions against Chinese surveillance equipment companies, including Hikvision, after rights advocates alleged the firms were aiding repression and high-tech surveillance in the region.

Joly said Canada was also banning the purchase of Hikvision's products in government departments and agencies and reviewing existing properties to ensure that legacy Hikvision products were not used in the future.

She said the order does not extend to the company's affiliate operations outside Canada but "strongly" encouraged Canadians to take note of this decision and make their own decisions accordingly."

