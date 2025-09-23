Dozens of Western nations called on Monday for the reopening of the medical corridor between Gaza and the Israeli-occupied West Bank, offering to provide financial aid and medical staff or equipment to treat Gaza's patients in the West Bank.

"We strongly appeal to Israel to restore the medical corridor to the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, so medical evacuations from Gaza can be resumed and patients can get the treatment that they so urgently need on Palestinian territory," the countries said in a joint statement released by Canada.

Austria, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the European Union and Poland were among the two dozen signatories of the statement.

Related TRT World - Japan warns Israel of 'new measures' if it blocks two-state solution

The United States was not listed as a signatory.

"We furthermore urge Israel to lift restrictions on deliveries of medicine and medical equipment to Gaza," the statement said.

Aid agencies said in late August that only a trickle of the aid that was needed, including medicine, had been reaching people in Gaza since Israel lifted a blockade on aid in May.