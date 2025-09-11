Rowdy scenes have erupted as the European Parliament refused a far-right request for a minute of silence to honour slain US activist and President Donald Trump ally Charlie Kirk.

On Thursday, lawmakers on the European far right, which maintains close ties to Trump's White House, wanted the EU parliament, like the US Congress, to observe a silent tribute to the 31-year-old.

"Our right to freedom of speech cannot be extinguished," Charlie Weimers of the Sweden Democrats wrote to Speaker Roberta Metsola in requesting the gesture.

But when Weimers tried to observe the tribute by yielding his speaking time on the floor, he was cut short by the session chair, who reminded him the request had been denied for procedural reasons.

Lawmakers from his party erupted in protest by banging on their desks, while the rest of the hemicycle applauded the chair's intervention.

Related TRT World - Who was Charlie Kirk, right-wing youth leader shot dead at Utah university event?

Weimers accused the European Parliament of "bias".