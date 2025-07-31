WORLD
1 min read
US Navy F-35 crashes in California, pilot ejects safely
The pilot ejected safely, and an investigation is under way, the Navy says.
US Navy F-35 crashes in California, pilot ejects safely
A similar incident occurred in January when an F-35 crashed in Alaska, with its pilot also surviving unhurt. / Reuters
July 31, 2025

A US Navy F-35 fighter jet crashed near Naval Air Station Lemoore in California on Sunday evening, according to a statement from the Navy.

The jet went down at around 6:30 p.m. local time. The pilot successfully ejected using the aircraft’s ejection system and is safe, the Navy said, adding that an investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.

The aircraft belonged to Strike Fighter Squadron VF-125, which is responsible for pilot and crew training.

Recommended

Footage from the scene showed flames and thick smoke rising from the crash site.

A similar incident occurred in January when an F-35 crashed in Alaska, with its pilot also surviving unhurt.

Explore
Austria faces fresh Russian espionage claims after government promises law change
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Trump files $15B defamation suit against New York Times, calls paper ‘mouthpiece for Democrats’
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking
US struck another 'Venezuelan drug vessel', killing three: Trump
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Israeli scammer 'Tinder Swindler' arrested in Georgia
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps