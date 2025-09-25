Carmaker Jaguar Land Rover has said some of its digital systems were back online following a recent cyber attack that has crippled its operations in Britain.

"As part of the controlled, phased restart of our operations, today we have informed colleagues, suppliers and retail partners that sections of our digital estate are now up and running," a company spokesperson said in a statement on Thursday.

"The foundational work of our recovery programme is firmly underway."

Jaguar Land Rover had earlier said on Tuesday that its production lines, shut down after a cyberattack in August, will remain at a halt until at least October 1.

Britain’s biggest automaker sent workers home from its factories in central and northwest England on August 31.

The shutdown has rippled through the UK auto industry.