Donald Trump sent letters to 14 countries, mainly in Asia, informing them that higher import tariffs will kick in on August 1 unless they reach a deal with the United States.

It is the second time the US president has set a deadline after he postponed tariffs on almost all countries in April for 90 days.

Countries that have large trade imbalances with the United States have been key targets, including Japan ($68.5 billion surplus in 2024), South Korea ($66 billion), Thailand ($45.6 billion) and Indonesia ($17.9 billion).

Here is what Trump's letters mean for these countries:

South Korea

South Korea, already burdened by levies on steel and automobiles, is facing a 25 percent tariff hike on its remaining exports to the United States, but is cautiously optimistic for a deal.

Washington "hoped the two sides could reach an agreement before then (August 1)", South Korea's national security adviser Wi Sung-lac said after meeting US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday.

South Korea, one of the world's biggest shipbuilders, agreed to "coordinate closely" with the United States to achieve "tangible and mutually beneficial outcomes", he said.

Japan

A close US ally and its biggest investor, Japan has to deal with a 25 percent levy on its key auto industry. It is facing similar tolls on other goods, up from 24 percent announced in April, but better than the "30 percent, 35 percent or whatever the number is that we determine" threatened by Trump last week.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba told a cabinet meeting Tuesday that the tariff set out in the letter was "genuinely regrettable", local media reported.

The reason for not making a deal, he said, was "the Japanese government has avoided making easy compromises, firmly demanding what should be demanded, protecting what should be protected, and has conducted rigorous negotiations".

Trump has criticised Japan for not opening its market enough to US rice and vehicles.

The Japanese government says it is defending local farmers' interests and has taken a hardline approach to talks.

"We have no intention of negotiating at the expense of agriculture," Japan's tariffs envoy Ryosei Akazawa said Tuesday.

Indonesia

Indonesia, facing 32 percent tariffs, said it was optimistic of striking a deal as chief economic minister Airlangga Hartarto headed to the United States to resume talks.

With several weeks breathing room, Jakarta was "very optimistic about the negotiation", presidential spokesman Hasan Nasbi said.

Indonesia plans to increase its agricultural and energy imports from the United States to finalise an agreement, Airlangga recently told AFP.