US
2 min read
Black universities across US forced to shut after threats amid shock of Charlie Kirk killing
A series of reported threats toward historically Black colleges and universities across the country led to lockdown orders, cancelled classes, and heightened security.
Black universities across US forced to shut after threats amid shock of Charlie Kirk killing
Alabama State, Hampton, Virginia State, among other universities locked down on Thursday after potential campus threats. (Photo: Hampton University) / Public domain
September 11, 2025

Several historically Black colleges and universities in the US were closed after receiving potential threats, with the FBI confirming it is investigating "hoax threat calls" to multiple institutions, ABC News reported.

The closures followed Wednesday's fatal shooting of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk during a campus event at Utah Valley University.

Alabama State University, Virginia State University, Hampton University in Virginia, Southern University in Louisiana, and Clark Atlanta University in Georgia all announced closures as a precaution.

Hampton University suspended all "non-essential" activities, including sporting events, on Thursday and Friday, according to its website.

Virginia State University announced its continued closure "out of an abundance of caution" as campus, local, state, and federal law enforcement investigated the threat's credibility.

Southern University in the US state of Louisiana closed its entire Baton Rouge campus, including the Law Center, with the community encouraged to "shelter in place until further notice."

The university canceled all campus activities and classes through the weekend.

Recommended
RelatedTRT World - From Pelosi to Trump, survivors of public attacks unite after Charlie Kirk killing

US Representative Troy Carter, a Louisiana Democrat, called the threats "reprehensible attacks" and said that any threat made against HBCUs is "a threat against us all."

"These attacks cannot be tolerated, minimised, or ignored," he said. "They must be met with swift and decisive action."

Bethune-Cookman University in Florida also closed due to potential campus security threats.

The FBI said it takes "these threats very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk," while noting no information indicated credible threats.

School officials at Hampton and Alabama State confirmed to ABC that no physical incidents occurred involving students or faculty.

RelatedTRT World - US threatens action against foreigners 'praising or making light' of Charlie Kirk's killing
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
Trump threatens national emergency in Washington over ICE dispute
Charlie Kirk's allies warn Americans: Mourn him respectfully or suffer consequences
In US, Kirk's supporters cling to gun rights despite his violent death
Who is Tyler Robinson, suspect in Charlie Kirk's killing?
Missouri Senate passes Trump-backed plan that could get Republicans another US House seat
Trump's push for peace prize won't sway us: Nobel committee
FBI releases video of Charlie Kirk shooting suspect fleeing scene
US naval base in Annapolis on lockdown as active threat reported
Charlie Kirk shooting sparks false accusations, victims fear retaliation
From Pelosi to Trump, survivors of public attacks unite after Charlie Kirk killing
US mourns Charlie Kirk on 9/11 attacks anniversary as shooter remains at large
US threatens action against foreigners 'praising or making light' of Charlie Kirk's killing
US officials on the hunt for Kirk's shooter
5 times Charlie Kirk made anti-Semitic remarks
Charlie Kirk shooter suspect released from custody after interrogation: FBI