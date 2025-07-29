At least 20 people were killed and more than 40 people wounded in overnight attacks on Ukraine, regional officials said on Tuesday.

Russia carried out eight strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region, hitting a prison, according to Ivan Fedorov, the head of the military administration.

"Sixteen people were killed; 35 were wounded," he said on Telegram, adding that the premises were destroyed and that nearby houses were damaged.

More people were killed and wounded in other attacks on the Dnipropetrovsk region, according to regional government officials.

A missile strike on the city of Kamyanske killed two people, wounded five and damaged a hospital, Sergiy Lysak, head of the regional military administration, said on Telegram.

Another person was killed and several were wounded in an attack on the region's Synelnykivsky district, he said.

In a separate attack in Velykomykhaylivska, on Monday night, a "75-year-old woman was killed, a 68-year-old man was wounded and a private house was damaged," he posted on Telegram.