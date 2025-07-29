WORLD
Ukraine suffers heavy casualties in new wave of Russia attacks
Ukraine reports at least 20 fatalities while more than 40 people were wounded following a fresh wave of Russian attacks reportedly targeting prisons, hospitals and residential areas.
July 29, 2025

At least 20 people were killed and more than 40 people wounded in overnight attacks on Ukraine, regional officials said on Tuesday.

Russia carried out eight strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region, hitting a prison, according to Ivan Fedorov, the head of the military administration.

"Sixteen people were killed; 35 were wounded," he said on Telegram, adding that the premises were destroyed and that nearby houses were damaged.

More people were killed and wounded in other attacks on the Dnipropetrovsk region, according to regional government officials.

A missile strike on the city of Kamyanske killed two people, wounded five and damaged a hospital, Sergiy Lysak, head of the regional military administration, said on Telegram.

Another person was killed and several were wounded in an attack on the region's Synelnykivsky district, he said.

In a separate attack in Velykomykhaylivska, on Monday night, a "75-year-old woman was killed, a 68-year-old man was wounded and a private house was damaged," he posted on Telegram.

In southern Russia, one person was killed in a Ukrainian drone attack, the region's acting governor said on Tuesday.

"A car was damaged on Ostrovsky Street. Unfortunately, the driver who was in it died," Yuri Slyusar, acting governor of the Rostov region, said in a post on Telegram.

Kiev has been trying to repel Russia's summer offensive, which has made fresh advances into areas largely spared since the start of the offensive in 2022.

Over the weekend, the Russian army said its forces had "liberated the settlement of Maliyevka" in Dnipropetrovsk, weeks after it seized the first village in the region.

US President Donald Trump on Monday issued Moscow a deadline of "about 10 or 12 days" to end the conflict in Ukraine or face tough sanctions.

