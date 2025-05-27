When a United States charter airline Omni Air’s Boeing 777 touched down at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport on May 18, few expected the ensuing scene would capture such attention.

Images soon surfaced of “several hundred American vets” disembarking—a wave of personnel that aviation observers like Avi Scharf noted had arrived via a typical US military charter route: Washington, DC to Sofia, then on to Israel.

The aircraft and logistics bore hallmarks of a military mission, but this operation was dressed in humanitarian garb.

What those veterans had arrived for is now emerging: a controversial aid initiative in Gaza coordinated not by the UN or Red Cross, but by a new, privately-run humanitarian foundation operating under a cloud of secrecy, and guarded by American private military contractors.

And each one of these contractors is getting a compensation of $1,100 per day plus a $10,000 signing bonus during the recent ceasefire, Haaretz and Reuters reported.

Hundreds of Palestinian children have died in Gaza due to starvation as Israel continues to block easy access to aid to the enclave that has been flattened by Israeli bombings.

The aid boxes that would be distributed contain things like sugar, rice, instant noodles, and canned food—just enough for a person to carry in their hands.

“The contents of the box, in normal times before the genocide, would cost less than $40. This makes it impossible to justify the reported $1,100 daily cost per contractor,” says Mohammed AbuNasser, a Palestinian journalist.

“Instead of outsourcing at such inflated rates, they could simply allow international aid organisations to carry out their work effectively,” he tells TRT World.

Two little-known US firms, Safe Reach Solutions (SRS) and UG Solutions, have been contracted to provide security and logistical support to the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a freshly-minted NGO with no prior track record in relief work.

While officially tasked with overseeing aid delivery, these contractors are reportedly engaging in activities far beyond mere logistics, raising alarms among international observers and rights groups.

Humanitarians or spies?

Leaked internal communications reported by Ynet News suggest that SRS is involved in surveillance and intelligence operations within Gaza.

These tasks allegedly include running checkpoints, analysing drone and satellite imagery, and identifying armed actors—roles that suggest close collaboration with the Israeli military.

Yet SRS reportedly lacks its own intelligence infrastructure and is instead expected to rely on data supplied by Israeli forces.

These revelations come as the GHF, which launched operations in Gaza on Monday, faces sharp criticism for its opaque mandate and political alignment.

Backed by the US and Israel and formed only months earlier in February, the foundation has drawn fire from the United Nations for undermining existing humanitarian efforts and enabling further displacement of Palestinians.

Under this plan, aid would be channelled solely through Israel-designated “secure distribution zones” located in southern Gaza, squeezing Palestinians into a narrow territory and forcing them to travel unrealistically long distances to receive aid packages.

Critics argue the setup is engineered to encourage population transfer from north to south, a policy human rights groups warn could amount to forced relocation.

The plan is so shady that even Jake Wood, who was serving as the GHF’s executive director for the past two months, resigned on Sunday, saying he could not “abandon principles of humanity, impartiality, and independence”.

Shrouded in secrecy