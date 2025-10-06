TÜRKİYE
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Pacts signed between TCDD, SAR for railway maintenance and repair, infrastructure development, traffic management and capacity allocation, training and consultancy, Turkish Transport Ministry says.
A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the two state railways. (Photo: Turkish Transport Ministry) / User Upload
October 6, 2025

Türkiye's State Railways (TCDD) and Saudi State Railways (SAR) have signed a memorandum of understanding for railway maintenance and repair, infrastructure development, traffic management and capacity allocation, and training and consultancy.

The deal was signed on Monday in Saudi Arabia during meetings held with delegations led by TCDD Director General Veysi Kurt and SAR General Manager Bashar bin Khalid Al Malik, Türkiye's Transport Ministry wrote on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

"The meeting addressed long-term cooperation opportunities in the areas of: Railway maintenance and repair, infrastructure development, traffic management and capacity allocation, training and consultancy," it said.

At the conclusion of the meetings, a Memorandum of Understanding on the Development of Cooperation in the Railway Sector was signed between the two state railways.

"With this cooperation, TCDD aims to strengthen its strong partnership in the international railway network and further consolidate Türkiye's leading position in global transportation corridors," it added.

RelatedTRT World - Turkish foreign minister praises growing ties with Saudi Arabia at Riyadh talks

Expanding railway cooperation network

Türkiye has recently been expanding its railway cooperation network in the Arab world.

The transport ministers of Türkiye, Syria, and Jordan have agreed to revive the Hejaz Railway, marking a historic step in regional transportation, according to Turkish Transport Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu.

He added that 30 kilometres (18.6 miles) of missing superstructure of the railway in Syria will be completed with Turkish assistance.

The Jordanian side will explore technical capabilities for the maintenance, repair, and operation of locomotives in Syria, he said.

Joint will do technical studies to strengthen Türkiye's Red Sea connection via the Port of Aqaba, he underlined.

RelatedTRT World - Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan

