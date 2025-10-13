Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion and Peter Howitt won the 2025 Nobel economics prize for "having explained innovation-driven economic growth", the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said on Monday.

The prestigious award, formally known as the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel, is the final prize to be given out this year and is worth 11 million Swedish crowns ($1.2 million).

"The laureates have taught us that sustained growth cannot be taken for granted. Economic stagnation, not growth, has been the norm for most of human history. Their work shows that we must be aware of, and counteract, threats to continued growth," the prize-awarding body said in a statement.

The academy stated that with one half to Mokyr “for having identified the prerequisites for sustained growth through technological progress,” and the other half jointly to Aghion and Howitt “for the theory of sustained growth through creative destruction.”

Creative destruction describes economic change when new technologies or products make existing ones obsolete.

The awards for medicine, physics, chemistry, peace and literature were announced last week.

Those prizes were established in the will of Swedish dynamite inventor and businessman Alfred Nobel and have been handed out since 1901, with a few interruptions, mostly due to the world wars.