Canada will face a 35 percent tariff on exports to the United States starting August 1, President Donald Trump has said in a letter to Prime Minister Mark Carney.

"Instead of working with the United States, Canada retaliated with its own Tariffs. Starting August 1, 2025, we will charge Canada a Tariff of 35% on Canadian products sent into the United States, separate from all Sectoral Tariffs," Trump said in the letter on Thursday, which he posted on his Truth Social platform.

Trump said there will be no tariffs on Canada if it decides to build or manufacture products within the US, saying that "we will do everything possible to get approvals quickly, professionally, and routinely."

He also warned Canada against taking any step to increase its counter tariffs against his latest levies on the country.

"If for any reason you decide to raise your tariffs, then, whatever the number you choose to raise them by, will be added onto the 35% that we charge," he warned.