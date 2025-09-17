Iran has executed a man who was sentenced to death on charges of working for Israel’s foreign intelligence agency Mossad.

“Babak Shahbazi, convicted of espionage and security cooperation with the Israeli regime, was executed today after legal proceedings and Supreme Court approval confirmed his role in intelligence exchanges with Mossad-linked operatives,” the state news agency IRNA reported on Wednesday.

Shahbazi, who worked in the design and installation of industrial cooling systems for companies affiliated with telecommunications, military, and security institutions, allegedly offered to sell critical information about senior Iranian officials to a Mossad agent identified as Esmaeil Fikri.

Fikri was executed in June 2025 for spying for Israel.

