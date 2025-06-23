ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
2 min read
New York City on 'heightened' alert amid concerns of retaliation after US strikes on Iran
“There are no notable threats directly to the city, but you always want to be conscious of lone wolves,” Mayor Eric Adams says.
New York City on 'heightened' alert amid concerns of retaliation after US strikes on Iran
The New York Police Department is on high alert around sensitive areas, including high-traffic public locations such as Times Square. (Photo: AA) / AA
June 23, 2025

New York City officials have placed law enforcement on heightened alert following US military strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities over the weekend, though no specific threats to the city have been identified, according to local media.

“There are no notable threats directly to the city, but you always want to be conscious of lone wolves,” Mayor Eric Adams told NBC News on Monday.

Adams said the New York Police Department (NYPD) is working closely with federal partners to increase surveillance around sensitive areas, including Jewish and Persian community centres and high-traffic public locations such as Times Square.

“We want to make sure no lone wolf attacks happen at those locations,” he added.

RelatedTRT Global - US warns against Iran retaliation as Trump raises 'regime change'

Fears of possible Iranian retaliation

Officials are also monitoring for potential cyberattacks targeting US infrastructure, in light of growing concerns about possible Iranian retaliation following the strikes.

Recommended

Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Kaz Daughtry emphasised that public safety remains the administration’s top priority and urged New Yorkers to carry on with their normal routines.

“We want New Yorkers to go about their business,” Daughtry said.

City officials encouraged the public to remain alert and report any suspicious activity.

“We are stepping up,” Adams said. “We are on heightened alert.”

The warnings came after US forces carried out a series of strikes early on Sunday on Iran’s Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan nuclear sites, raising fears of a wider regional conflict.

RelatedTRT Global - Trump seeks 'peace' deal with Tehran after Iran strikes: report

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Iran's navy launches country's first military drill since 12-day war with Israel
Israeli air strike on Iranian prison an 'apparent war crime', says rights group
Lebanon's Aoun tells Iran envoy: No armed groups or foreign-backed forces allowed
Iran executes man accused of spying for Israel and another over Daesh link
Iran’s Defence Supreme Council signals a wartime shift in power
By Mohammad Eslami
Iran-Israel tensions may spark wider war, warns Turkish intelligence academy
Iran warns US will be held accountable for attacks on nuclear sites in future talks
Nuclear meet, unclear outcome: Why Iran-E3 meet did not make much headway?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Iran says it won’t abandon uranium enrichment, stresses nuclear programme is peaceful
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Iranian authorities raid drone workshop run by Israeli 'agents' in Tehran
Satellite photos suggest Iran attack on Qatar air base hit geodesic dome used for US communications
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'