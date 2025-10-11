Chinese police on Saturday offered rewards of $1,400 for information about 18 people it said were Taiwanese military psychological operations officers spreading "separatist" messages, a day after Taiwan pledged to boost its defences.

The public security bureau in the Chinese city of Xiamen, which sits opposite Taiwan on the other side of the Taiwan Strait, said the 18 were core members of Taiwan's military's "psychological warfare unit", and published their pictures, names and Taiwan identity card numbers.

The unit handles tasks such as disinformation, intelligence gathering, psychological warfare and the broadcast of propaganda, the security bureau said in a statement.

"For a long time, they plotted to incite separatist activities," the bureau said, adding there would be rewards of up to 10,000 yuan ($1,401.74) for tips leading to their arrest.

They launched websites for smear campaigns, created seditious games to incite secession, produced fake video content to mislead people, operated illegal radios for "infiltration", and manipulated public opinion with resources from "external forces", the state Xinhua news agency said in a separate report.

“Despotic and pig-headed thinking”