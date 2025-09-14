TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
"Such remarks are in conflict with historical facts and with the efforts to foster friendly relations between the two countries," the Foreign Ministry says.
Türkiye also urged Greece to avoid “domestic political motives”. / AA
September 14, 2025

Türkiye has rejected statements made by Greek authorities during events in Greece on September 14, calling them “baseless and outrageous.”

“We reject the baseless and outrageous statements made by the Greek authorities under the pretext of the so-called anniversary of unfounded allegations regarding the period when Greece was engaged in efforts to invade and occupy Anatolia,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

“Such remarks are in conflict with historical facts and with the efforts to foster friendly relations between the two countries,” the ministry said.

Türkiye also urged Greece to avoid “domestic political motives” and to refrain from “initiatives aimed at inciting enmity between the two nations.”

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
