Türkiye has rejected statements made by Greek authorities during events in Greece on September 14, calling them “baseless and outrageous.”

“We reject the baseless and outrageous statements made by the Greek authorities under the pretext of the so-called anniversary of unfounded allegations regarding the period when Greece was engaged in efforts to invade and occupy Anatolia,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

“Such remarks are in conflict with historical facts and with the efforts to foster friendly relations between the two countries,” the ministry said.