The EU on Wednesday approved a fresh package of sanctions clamping down on Russia's "shadow" oil fleet, as Europe threatens further punishment if Moscow does not agree to a Ukraine truce.

Hailing the development, Kaja Kallas said on X: “We are upping the pressure on Russia to end its war.’

“It will target more of Russia’s shadow fleet, which is illegally shipping oil for revenues to fund (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s aggression,” she added.​​​​​​​

The new measures against the Kremlin — the 17th round of sanctions from the EU since Russia's 2022 full-scale war with Ukraine — were in the pipeline before European leaders issued their latest ultimatum to Moscow over US-led peace efforts.

Earlier French President Emmanuel Macron said Paris does not want to trigger a third world war but indicated that "Russia will not stop there if we let it carry on.”