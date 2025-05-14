WORLD
2 min read
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
Europe enacted another sanctions package against Russia, warning Moscow of further sanctions over Ukraine if it resists a ceasefire.
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
Vessel Aquatica waits to be unloaded at Baniyas port, with Russian oil onboard, in Syria / Reuters
May 14, 2025

The EU on Wednesday approved a fresh package of sanctions clamping down on Russia's "shadow" oil fleet, as Europe threatens further punishment if Moscow does not agree to a Ukraine truce.

Hailing the development, Kaja Kallas said on X: “We are upping the pressure on Russia to end its war.’

“It will target more of Russia’s shadow fleet, which is illegally shipping oil for revenues to fund (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s aggression,” she added.​​​​​​​

The new measures against the Kremlin — the 17th round of sanctions from the EU since Russia's 2022 full-scale war with Ukraine — were in the pipeline before European leaders issued their latest ultimatum to Moscow over US-led peace efforts.

RelatedTRT Global - Putin offers direct talks to Ukraine in Türkiye

Open for aircraft deployment

Earlier French President Emmanuel Macron said Paris does not want to trigger a third world war but indicated that "Russia will not stop there if we let it carry on.”

Recommended

He reiterated the need to continue supporting Ukraine to strengthen its forces.

“[…] we cannot abandon Ukraine, especially since it won’t be joining NATO,” he added​​​​​​.

He reaffirmed that France had advocated “nuclear deterrence” for decades, highlighting that they had not prepared themselves for a “frontline” or “ground war.”

Macron also expressed France’s readiness to open discussions on the deployment of aircraft armed with nuclear bombs to European countries.

"I want to initiate a debate, but France will not pay for the security of others. This will not come at the expense of what we already have, and the final decision will always remain with France," he said.

RelatedTRT Global - Russia-Ukraine talks in Türkiye 'very important' — Trump

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Chinese, Philippine ships collide near disputed South China Sea shoal