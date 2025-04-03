Elected on April 2, 2025 to represent Florida’s 6th congressional district, Randy Fine enters the US House not merely as a Republican firebrand but also as a self-styled ideological warrior for Israel, one whose politics, persona, and rhetoric are proudly hostile toward Palestinians and Muslim Americans.

A former casino executive turned hardline legislator, Fine rose through the ranks of Florida’s GOP apparatus by blending hawkish talking points with gleeful provocation.

The Jewish lawmaker’s campaign leaned on right-wing pillars like gun rights and border security, but his true signature issue, the one that has earned him an AIPAC endorsement, is his unapologetic normalisation of the dehumanisation of Palestinians in American politics.

On November 26, 2024, Fine announced his candidacy for Florida's 6th congressional district with a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating , “The 'Hebrew Hammer' is coming,” targeting Democratic Representatives Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, both critics of Israel, with a warning that they “might consider leaving before I get there. #BombsAway.”

#BombsAway, Fine’s trademark hashtag, has since become the go-to punctuation in his posts, deployed wherever he celebrated Israeli airstrikes, mocked Palestinian casualties, and openly called for the destruction of Palestinian society.

Open support for mass destruction

Fine’s social media history is littered with dehumanising language.

In 2021, when a user on X asked Fine how he sleeps at night in a post that had the image of a dead Palestinian child pulled from rubble, the rabble-rousing politicians quipped, “Quite well, actually! Thanks for the pic!”

The post resurfaced during his congressional run, reinforcing the perception that Randy Fine’s politics are not simply pro-Israel, they are virulently anti-Palestinian.

During the onset of Israel’s genocidal war on Palestinians in 2023, which has since killed more than 50,000 Palestinians, Fine bragged on social media about arranging for the Israeli military artillery shells to bear the inscription “Regards from Randy Fine.”

Fine’s posts paint a disturbing portrait of a man not content with defending Israel’s policies but determined to annihilate the very idea of Palestinian humanity.

‘No innocents’ in Gaza

“There is no suffering adequate for these animals. May the streets of Gaza overflow with blood,” he posted on October 10, 2023. The post drew significant attention and criticism, with groups like CAIR condemning it as genocidal and Islamophobic.

On February 19, 2025, after the remains of Bibas brothers, the children taken hostage by Hamas in October, were recovered, Fine took to X to declare, “The Bibas brothers were taken hostage and killed by ‘Palestinian civilians,” effectively naming all Palestinian civilians as legitimate targets.

“This culture is the embodiment of evil. Destroy it all.” he wrote , framing an entire population and its culture as inherently worthy of annihilation.

Around that time, he openly suggested striking Gaza with MOABs (‘Mother of All Bombs’), a 21,600-pound non-nuclear bomb designed for massive destruction over a wide area, rhetoric that reads like genocidal fantasy rather than policy advocacy.