WORLD
2 min read
Landslide, cloudburst kill Kashmiri family as rescue teams rush in
The region faces deadly rains as a landslide and cloudburst kill 11, leave two missing, and cause floods that damage dozens of structures.
Landslide, cloudburst kill Kashmiri family as rescue teams rush in
Heavy rains have killed more than 80 across the region. / AA
August 30, 2025

At least 11 people were killed and two are missing following a landslide and a cloudburst in the twin districts of Reasi and Ramban in Indian administered-Kashmir, officials have said.

A police official told Anadolu over the phone that seven family members were killed in a local village of Bhaddder in Reasi district when a landslide buried their house early in the morning.

“It is an unfortunate incident; all the members of the family have been killed and their bodies have been recovered,” the official said.

Rescue teams, including police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), have been deployed for rescue and relief operations in the area.

In another incident in the Ramban district, a cloudburst triggered flash floods that resulted in four deaths and left two individuals missing in Rajgarh.

Recommended

“Rescue operations are underway to locate the missing persons,” district official Ramban Mohammad Alyas told Anadolu over the phone.

In the last few weeks, heavy rains have wreaked havoc in the region, with the death toll surpassing 80 people and more than 30 people missing.

Dozens of structures have also been damaged, with key road links washed away and many low-lying areas were swept away by flash floods.

Residents in the region have been advised to stay cautious in the landslide and flood-prone areas.

RelatedTRT World - Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
SOURCE:AA
Explore
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking
US struck another 'Venezuelan drug vessel', killing three: Trump
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Israeli scammer 'Tinder Swindler' arrested in Georgia
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
UK summons Russian ambassador after multiple NATO airspace breaches
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Medvedev warns no-fly zone over Ukraine would trigger NATO-Russia conflict