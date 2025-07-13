Australia's largest bilateral military exercise, Exercise Talisman Sabre 2025, officially began Sunday with an opening ceremony aboard the HMAS Adelaide landing dock, according to a statement by the Defence Ministry.

Now in its 11th iteration, Talisman Sabre 2025 is the largest and most advanced warfighting exercise in Australia's history.

Over the next three weeks, more than 35,000 military personnel from Australia and partner nations will deploy across Queensland, Northern Territory, Western Australia, New South Wales, and Christmas Island. For the first time, activities will also take place in Papua New Guinea.

The exercise includes forces from the US, Canada, Fiji, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Papua New Guinea, the Philippines, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Tonga, and the UK, with Malaysia and Vietnam attending as observers.

The event will feature live-fire exercises, field training, amphibious landings, ground force maneuvers, and air and maritime operations, along with new Australian military capabilities such as the UH-60M Black Hawks and Precision Strike Missiles.