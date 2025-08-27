WORLD
Poll shows majority of French people want parliament dissolved and new election
French Prime Minister Fancois Bayrou faces ouster after opposition unites against the minority government at next month's confidence vote.
August 27, 2025

About 63 percent of French people want the country's parliament to be dissolved and seek new elections, said an IFOP poll for LCI TV on Wednesday, as Prime Minister Francois Bayrou battles to save his minority government.

IFOP's poll surveyed 1,000 people online on August 26.

Bayrou's minority government looks increasingly likely to be ousted next month after three main opposition parties — both on far-right and left — said they would not back him in a confidence vote which Bayrou announced for September 8, over his plans for sweeping budget cuts.

He has tied his government’s survival to the confidence vote on a package of €44 billion in budget cuts, which includes axing two public holidays and freezing welfare spending, measures that have stirred broad public discontent.

The political uncertainty has hit French stocks and bonds this week.

Boris Vallaud, who leads the opposition Socialist group in parliament, said on BFM TV that France needs a change of course, and that means a change of prime minister.

Any decision to dissolve parliament has to be made by President Emmanuel Macron, and the IFOP poll said 51 percent felt Macron would not dissolve parliament.

The National Rally, the Greens and the Socialists have all vowed to vote against Bayrou, leaving his government with little path to survival when lawmakers cast their ballots.

Macron's alternative to dissolving parliament, should Bayrou lose his confidence vote, would be to install a new government.

And while most voters want parliament dissolved, just over half believe President Emmanuel Macron will avoid calling fresh elections.

Should Bayrou lose, Macron is expected instead to appoint another prime minister his third since 2024.

