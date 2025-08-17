Qatar has shared a draft peace agreement with the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the M23 rebel group as part of the ongoing Doha peace process, the Congolese media reported on Sunday, citing a Qatari official.

“Although the timeline set in the Doha Declaration of Principles for the signing of the agreement was not met, both parties responded positively to the facilitator and expressed their willingness to continue negotiations,” a Qatari official engaged in the mediation efforts told the Actualite.cd news website.

The Qatari official expressed hope that on-the-ground challenges could be “quickly” addressed through dialogue and “sincere engagement” from both sides.

The Congolese government and M23 rebels signed a declaration of principles on July 19 in Doha, Qatar, following the US-brokered peace deal between Congo and Rwanda in Washington, DC, on June 27.

The declaration, signed by representatives of the Congolese government and a coalition of rebel groups that included the M23, committed both parties to a permanent ceasefire.