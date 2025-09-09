Israel has displayed “rogue state behaviour” by targeting Hamas leaders in Qatar in a major escalation, once again pushing the volatile region into a potential vortex of chaos.

The daytime attack on a residential building in Doha has reportedly killed a couple of Hamas members, though the Palestinian group’s team negotiating a potential ceasefire to end the Gaza war is said to be safe.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has attacked at least six countries across the Middle East: Palestine, Lebanon, Iran, Yemen, Syria and Qatar.

Under the Trump administration’s constant support, the Zionist state has become even more aggressive, moving to annex the occupied West Bank, sending land forces to Syria’s south and publicly intervening in the country’s internal affairs as well as killing the prime minister and ministers of the Houthi-led Yemeni government.

Dr Mahjoob Zweiri, a non-resident senior fellow at the Doha-based Middle East Council on Global Affairs, tells TRT World that Israel’s blatant violation of international norms in attacking the Qatari capital and other Muslim-majority states across the Middle East was the action of a rogue state.

Zweiri calls the attack on Doha “barbaric aggression”, adding that “Israel does not behave as a state but as a gang”.

Despite Israel’s increasing aggression, there is no real international pressure on the Netanyahu government to stop its genocidal campaign against Palestinians that has killed nearly 64,000 people, besides the attacks on other Middle Eastern states.

Hamas has long been hosted by Qatar, which has been instrumental in ceasefire and hostage-release mediations between the Palestinian resistance group and Israelis since October 2023.

Besides its ‘gang’ attitude, according to Zweiri, Israeli aggressiveness is also rooted in the Netanyahu government’s “failure of achieving any of their war goals” in Gaza and other Palestinian territories.

Palestinian resistance groups, including Hamas, continue attacks on Israeli forces in Gaza and in other cities, says the Doha-based academic. Also, despite losing top officials, Yemen’s Houthis continue to target Israeli cities.

Sabotaging peace

Zweiri also draws attention to the fact that Israel attacked Qatar in the middle of ceasefire negotiations, signalling its intention to sabotage peace efforts. “No doubt Netanyahu does not want to end the war,” he says.

This was something the Turkish foreign ministry also pointed out. “The targeting of the Hamas negotiating team while ceasefire negotiations are ongoing demonstrates that Israel aims to perpetuate the war, not achieve peace,” said the foreign ministry statement.

Israel also previously attacked Iran during Tehran’s crucial nuclear deal negotiations with the Trump administration, blowing up the whole effort.