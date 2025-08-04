George Bezdjian recalls the desperate search for his daughter, Jessica, a nurse at St. George’s Hospital, following the massive explosion at Beirut’s port five years ago.

The hospital was in the path of the blast and was heavily damaged. He found his daughter lying on the floor as her colleagues tried to revive her.

They weren't able to save her. She was one of four medical staff killed there.

“I started telling God that living for 60 years is more than enough. If you're going to take someone from the family, take me and leave her alive,” he said from his home in Bsalim, about 10 kilometres from the port.

He sat in a corner where he put up portraits of Jessica next to burning incense to honour her.

The blast on August 4, 2020 in Beirut’s port tore through the Lebanese capital after hundreds of tons of ammonium nitrate detonated in a warehouse.

The gigantic explosion killed at least 218 people, according to an AP count, wounded more than 6,000 others and devastated large swathes of Beirut, causing billions of dollars in damages.

It further angered the nation, already in economic free-fall after decades of corruption and financial crimes.

Many family members of the victims pinned their hopes on Judge Tarek Bitar, who was tasked with investigating the explosion.

The judge shook the country’s ruling elite, pursuing top officials who, for years, obstructed his investigation.

But five years after the blast, no official has been convicted as the probe has stalled.

And the widespread rage over the explosion and years of apparent negligence from a web of political, security and judicial officials has faded as Lebanon's economy further crumbled and conflict rocked the country.

Judge Bitar had aimed to release the indictment last year, but it was stalled by months of war between Israel and Hezbollah that decimated large swaths of southern and eastern Lebanon, killing some 4,000 people.