Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he expects to discuss "key issues" with US counterpart Donald Trump, as efforts to settle the war with Russia went into full swing.

Zelenskyy was in Paris on Monday, seeking to boost European support for Kiev, while his negotiators concluded two days of talks with the Americans in Florida; however, they said some issues still remained unresolved.

"We are expecting a conversation with the president of the United States on key issues that are quite challenging," Zelenskyy told a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron.

He singled out the issues of territory, security guarantees, and Ukraine's reconstruction as the most important in the settlement process.

"The territorial issue is the most difficult," the Ukrainian said, adding that security guarantees were "very important." He also said that Europe must be part of the discussion on Ukraine's reconstruction.

‘Not only psychological but also physical pressure’