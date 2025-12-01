WORLD
2 min read
Zelenskyy eyes talks with Trump on 'key issues' as peace efforts intensify
The Ukrainian president singles out territory, security guarantees, and the country’s reconstruction as the most important issues in the settlement process.
Zelenskyy eyes talks with Trump on 'key issues' as peace efforts intensify
Macron and Zelenskyy hold a joint press conference at Elysee Palace in France, December 1, 2025. / Reuters
December 1, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he expects to discuss "key issues" with US counterpart Donald Trump, as efforts to settle the war with Russia went into full swing.

Zelenskyy was in Paris on Monday, seeking to boost European support for Kiev, while his negotiators concluded two days of talks with the Americans in Florida; however, they said some issues still remained unresolved.

"We are expecting a conversation with the president of the United States on key issues that are quite challenging," Zelenskyy told a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron.

He singled out the issues of territory, security guarantees, and Ukraine's reconstruction as the most important in the settlement process.

"The territorial issue is the most difficult," the Ukrainian said, adding that security guarantees were "very important." He also said that Europe must be part of the discussion on Ukraine's reconstruction.

RelatedTRT World - Why is Trump pushing Ukraine so hard to accept a peace deal with Russia?

‘Not only psychological but also physical pressure’

RECOMMENDED

Zelenskyy said Russia has stepped up drone and missile strikes in recent months to exert "not only psychological but also physical pressure on our population, simply to break the Ukrainians."

"We also need to ensure that Russia itself does not perceive anything it could consider as a reward for this war," the Ukrainian leader said.

After holding talks with the Ukrainians, US envoy Steve Witkoff is due to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday in Moscow.

The US official has faced criticism for his approach in talks with Moscow, with an initial US plan to end the war widely seen as heeding to much of the Kremlin's demands.

The EU has earlier said the coming week could be "pivotal" for Ukraine, while Trump expressed optimism for a potential deal to end the war.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance
African Union vows accountability for RSF attacks on Sudanese civilians
US pauses green card lottery programme after MIT professor, Brown University killings