When top-level delegations from the US and Iran met on April 12 in Muscat, the capital of Oman, it marked a thaw in ties between the two countries after years of sabre-rattling amid a high-profile stand-off over Tehran’s nuclear programme.

The Muscat meeting between the Iranian delegation led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and the American team led by Steve Whitkoff, the US President’s Special Envoy for Middle Eastern Affairs, was a big success, to put it mildly.

According to available reports, both sides reached a consensus on the continuation of diplomatic engagements and consultations, with each party characterising the prevailing atmosphere of this round of talks as constructive and conducive to further dialogue .

The meeting marks a notable shift in US policy, especially considering Donald Trump’s unilateral withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal in 2018.

The meeting also assumed significance as it came amid feverish speculation over potential Israeli military action, potentially with US support, against Iran should diplomatic efforts fail .

A day after the Oman meeting, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, in an interview with Fox News, said that President Trump was fully committed to preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. He noted that the President has maintained a consistent stance on this issue for the past two decades and remains resolute in his position.

Hegseth emphasised that Trump is seeking a resolution through diplomatic means, which is why he has chosen to engage directly in the negotiations.

He described the recent talks as a positive step and commended Steve Whitkoff for his effective efforts during the discussions.

While refraining from making concrete predictions, he acknowledged that if diplomacy fails to yield results, alternative options, including military action, remain on the table to ensure that Iran does not obtain nuclear weapons .

Ahead of the second round of talks, Araghchi undertook a diplomatic visit to Russia on April 17, when he met with President Vladimir Putin.

According to reports from Iranian media, Araghchi engaged in discussions and consultations with senior Russian officials and delivered a letter from Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of Iran, to Putin.

Araghchi termed the meeting with Putin as productive and constructive and said all strategic issues between the two nations were thoroughly discussed and examined .

The US-Iran talks come at a crucial juncture for global diplomacy, with hopes of a quick end to the Russia-Ukraine war hitting a wall and the China-US trade war threatening to upend global trade.

In the context of these developments, the approach of Russia and China towards the ongoing negotiations between Iran and US needs a closer look.

Moscow and Beijing: Where do they stand?

After the confirmation of commencement of US-Iran talks, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov announced Russia's support for the planned negotiations, and hoped that these discussions would help ease tensions between the two nations.

Speaking to reporters, Peskov reiterated that Russia backs a diplomatic solution based on political measures. "We know that certain contacts, direct and indirect, are planned in Oman. And, of course, this can only be welcomed, because it may lead to a de-escalation of tensions around Iran" he said .

In contrast, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko made it clear that Russia would not provide military assistance to Iran in the event of war with the US.

Speaking to members of Russia's lower house of parliament, the State Duma, on April 8, Rudenko stated, "In such a scenario, Russia is not obligated to provide military assistance. I believe we would prefer to avoid such a situation due to the catastrophic consequences it could have for the region. We do not want to be drawn into yet another conflict in the region ."

Following the negotiations, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko stated in an interview with RIA Novosti on April that Russia consistently evaluates any negotiation based on its outcomes.

He noted that, as far as he was informed, the talks are set to continue next week, and therefore, concrete results are expected. He welcomed the very fact that such negotiations are taking place and added that if they lead to positive outcomes, it would be a source of satisfaction .

China, too, voiced its support for the discussions while urging the US to demonstrate honesty in its engagement with Tehran.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Liu Jian, emphasised that the US, having unilaterally withdrawn from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), should take responsibility for the current deadlock and show political sincerity.

"As a country that unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA and contributed to the current impasse, the United States must demonstrate political sincerity, engage in dialogue and consultation based on mutual respect, and abandon the use of force and maximum pressure tactics," Liu stated.

Liu reiterated China's firm belief that resolving Iran’s nuclear issue through political and diplomatic means remains the only viable solution. "China firmly believes that the issue of Iran's nuclear program must be addressed through political and diplomatic tools as the only correct approach," he said .

Considering the statements made by Russia and China, the emphasis on diplomacy in resolving the issue stands out, while both countries seem to avoid taking sides.