Germany has deported 81 Afghan nationals who committed criminal offences back to their home country, officials announced on Friday.

Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said the deportations targeted men who were legally required to leave Germany and had committed criminal offences.

"We are now implementing another aspect of the policy change outlined in the coalition agreement," the conservative politician said, adding that they plan to continue such deportation flights to Afghanistan. “Serious criminals have no right to residency in our country,” he stressed.

The deportation flight was facilitated by Qatar, as Berlin has no official diplomatic relations with the Taliban-led interim government in Afghanistan, according to the Interior Ministry.