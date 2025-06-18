WORLD
2 min read
Private wealth expands globally amid stable US dollar, upbeat financial markets — Report
According to the 2025 Global Wealth Report by UBS, private individuals' net worth rose 4.6% worldwide and by over 11% in the Americas, with the US accounting for almost 40% of global millionaires in 2024.
Private wealth expands globally amid stable US dollar, upbeat financial markets — Report
In 2023, Europe, the Middle East and Africa had led a rebound in global wealth after a decline in 2022. / Photo: AP
June 18, 2025

Wealth grew disproportionately quickly last year in the United States, where over 379,000 people became new US dollar millionaires, more than 1,000 a day, a report showed.

Private individuals' net worth rose 4.6% worldwide, and by over 11% in the Americas, driven by a stable US dollar and upbeat financial markets, the 2025 Global Wealth Report by UBS found. The United States accounted for almost 40% of global millionaires in 2024.

In 2023, Europe, the Middle East and Africa led a rebound in global wealth after a decline in 2022.

Greater China - which the report defined as mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan - led last year for individuals with a net worth of $100,000 to $1 million, accounting for 28.2%, followed by Western Europe with 25.4% and North America with 20.9%.

The majority of people worldwide were below that threshold, however, with over 80% of adults in the UBS sample having a net worth of under $100,000.

Recommended

Overall, about 1.6% registered a net worth of $1 million or more, the report said.

Over the next five years, the Swiss bank projects average wealth per adult to grow further, led by the United States, and, to a lesser extent, Greater China.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Chinese, Philippine ships collide near disputed South China Sea shoal
Ukraine, Russia claim shooting down each other's drones in overnight attacks
German police raid suspected far-right group over illegal weapons
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Austria faces fresh Russian espionage claims after government promises law change
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Trump files $15B defamation suit against New York Times, calls paper ‘mouthpiece for Democrats’
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking