WORLD
3 min read
Malaysia hosts Cambodia, Thailand for ceasefire talks as border violence enters fifth day
Troops from both sides report ongoing fighting along border areas.
Malaysia hosts Cambodia, Thailand for ceasefire talks as border violence enters fifth day
Thai-Cambodia border shelling continues despite Trump's ceasefire call. / Reuters
July 28, 2025

Thai and Cambodian leaders are meeting in Malaysia in an urgent effort to resolve deadly border clashes that entered a fifth day despite mounting international calls for peace.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thai Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai are scheduled to hold talks on Monday at the official residence of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim who is hosting the negotiations as chair of the regional bloc, Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

The fighting flared last Thursday after a land mine explosion along the border wounded five Thai soldiers.

Both sides blamed each other for starting the clashes, that have killed at least 35 people and displaced more than 260,000 people on both sides. Both countries recalled their ambassadors and Thailand shut all border crossings with Cambodia, with an exception for migrant Cambodian workers returning home.

Troops from both sides reported ongoing fighting on Monday along border areas. Gunfire could be heard as dawn broke in Samrong in Cambodia's Oddar Meanchey province, Associated Press reporters said.

Anwar said late on Sunday that both sides would present their conditions for peace but “what is important is immediate ceasefire”.

“I hope this can work,” Anwar was quoted as saying by Malaysian national news agency Bernama. “Although it’s not as bad as many other countries, we have to put a stop (to the violence).”

The meeting followed direct pressure from US President Donald Trump, who has warned that the United States may not proceed with trade deals with either country if hostilities continue.

RelatedTRT Global - Explainer: What's behind the border tensions between Thailand and Cambodia?

Before departing for Kuala Lumpur, Phumtham told reporters in Bangkok that the US and China representatives will also attend as observers. He said the key focus would be on an immediate ceasefire, but noted trust could be an issue as Cambodia has not stopped its strikes.

Recommended

“We have informed that we don’t have trust in Cambodia. All they have done reflect that they are not sincere in solving this problem. So they have to show the detail how they will do to prove their sincerity,” he said.

The violence marks a rare instance of open military confrontation between ASEAN member states, a 10-nation regional bloc that has prided itself on non-aggression, peaceful dialogue and economic cooperation.

In a statement Monday, ASEAN foreign ministers reiterated concern over the rising death toll, destruction of public properties and displacement of a large number of people along the disputed border areas.

They urged the two countries to resolve their disputes through negotiations and expressed support for efforts to find a middle ground during Monday’s talks.

The conflict also drew the attention of Pope Leo XIV.

At the Vatican on Sunday, the pontiff said he was praying for all those affected by war in the world, including “for those affected by the clashes on the border between Thailand and Cambodia, especially the children and displaced families”.

The 800-kilometre (500-mile) frontier between Thailand and Cambodia has been disputed for decades, but past confrontations have been limited and brief.

The latest tensions erupted in May when a Cambodian soldier was killed in a confrontation that created a diplomatic rift and roiled Thailand’s domestic politics.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
German police raid suspected far-right group over illegal weapons
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Austria faces fresh Russian espionage claims after government promises law change
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Trump files $15B defamation suit against New York Times, calls paper ‘mouthpiece for Democrats’
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking
US struck another 'Venezuelan drug vessel', killing three: Trump
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Israeli scammer 'Tinder Swindler' arrested in Georgia