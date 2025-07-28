Thai and Cambodian leaders are meeting in Malaysia in an urgent effort to resolve deadly border clashes that entered a fifth day despite mounting international calls for peace.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thai Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai are scheduled to hold talks on Monday at the official residence of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim who is hosting the negotiations as chair of the regional bloc, Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

The fighting flared last Thursday after a land mine explosion along the border wounded five Thai soldiers.

Both sides blamed each other for starting the clashes, that have killed at least 35 people and displaced more than 260,000 people on both sides. Both countries recalled their ambassadors and Thailand shut all border crossings with Cambodia, with an exception for migrant Cambodian workers returning home.

Troops from both sides reported ongoing fighting on Monday along border areas. Gunfire could be heard as dawn broke in Samrong in Cambodia's Oddar Meanchey province, Associated Press reporters said.

Anwar said late on Sunday that both sides would present their conditions for peace but “what is important is immediate ceasefire”.

“I hope this can work,” Anwar was quoted as saying by Malaysian national news agency Bernama. “Although it’s not as bad as many other countries, we have to put a stop (to the violence).”

The meeting followed direct pressure from US President Donald Trump, who has warned that the United States may not proceed with trade deals with either country if hostilities continue.

Before departing for Kuala Lumpur, Phumtham told reporters in Bangkok that the US and China representatives will also attend as observers. He said the key focus would be on an immediate ceasefire, but noted trust could be an issue as Cambodia has not stopped its strikes.