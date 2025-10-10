WORLD
2 min read
Kremlin says it would support Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize
Longtime Nobel watchers say the US president's chances to win the coveted prize, which will be announced on Friday, remain remote despite notable foreign policy interventions for which he has taken personal credit.
Kremlin says it would support Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize
Kremlin says it would support Trump for Nobel Peace Prize / AP
October 10, 2025

President Donald Trump's candidacy for the Nobel Peace Prize, state news agency TASS quoted Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov as saying on Friday.

Russia has said repeatedly that it is grateful for Trump's efforts to end the war in Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in remarks published on Thursday that Kiev would nominate Trump for the Nobel, which he openly covets, if he managed to bring about a ceasefire.

RelatedTRT World - Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump

The Norwegian Nobel Committee will announce on Friday who has won the Nobel Peace Prize, a highly coveted but notoriously unpredictable award.

Experts say the committee typically focuses on the durability of peace, the promotion of international fraternity and the quiet work of institutions that strengthen those goals.

Recommended

There has been persistent speculation ahead of the announcement about the possibility of the prize going to Trump, fueled in part by the US president himself, but longtime Nobel watchers say his chances remain remote despite notable foreign policy interventions for which he has taken personal credit.

Groups cited as possible winners by the Peace Research Institute Oslo include Sudan's Emergency Response Rooms, a community-led network that has become the backbone of the country’s humanitarian response to its civil war; the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court; and the Committee to Protect Journalists, a US-based group that promotes press freedom and compiles a list of journalists killed on duty.

Last year's award went to Nihon Hidankyo, a grassroots movement of Japanese atomic bombing survivors who have worked for decades to maintain a taboo around the use of nuclear weapons.

The peace prize is the only one of the annual Nobel prizes to be awarded in Oslo, Norway.

Four of the other prizes have already been awarded in the Swedish capital, Stockholm this week — in medicine on Monday, physics on Tuesday, chemistry on Wednesday and literature on Thursday. The winner of the prize in economics will be announced on Monday.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Pakistani troops on alert after deadly Afghanistan border clashes
Israel starts releasing Palestinian prisoners under Gaza ceasefire deal
EU revives Gaza border monitoring mission
Hamas completes release of 20 Israeli captives as part of first phase of Gaza ceasefire deal
Xi calls for greater role of women in politics, pledges $110M to boost global gender equality effort
European far-right figures exploit AI videos to fuel racist, anti-Islam sentiment online
World powers rally behind Gaza ceasefire at Sharm el-Sheikh summit
1,968 Palestinian prisoners to be released under ceasefire agreement: Palestinian Prisoners' Office
Trump vows to resolve Afghanistan-Pakistan clash amid rising tensions
Hamas begins release of Israeli prisoners, transfers first seven to Red Cross in Gaza
Hostage release to begin in Gaza at 8 am, Israeli media report
North Korea likely received help from Russia on submarines: South Korea
Trump says he will send Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine if war with Russia not settled
Ghana boat capsize kills 15, mostly children: authorities
Trump says 'the war is over' in Gaza, praises Türkiye’s role in ceasefire
Iran will not attend Gaza summit in Egypt: FM